LHWs protest non-payment of salaries

BANNU: Hundreds of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and Integrated Health Partners (IHPs) on Monday staged a sit-in outside the office of the District Health Officer to protest the non-payment of salaries for the last four months.

The protesting LHWs and IHPs also announced the boycott of the upcoming anti-polio and other vaccination campaigns if the stuck-up salaries were not paid forthwith.The protestors were holding posters and placards inscribed with their demands and chanted slogans against the government.

Addressing the protesters, IHPs provincial general secretary Gul Riaz Khan, LHWs southern districts president Fahmeeda Begum, district president Rozina Noreen and others said they would not perform duty in the next anti-polio campaigns or other vaccination drives if they were paid outstanding salaries and stipends for other campaigns.

Later, the protesters announced to postpone the strike after the district health officer held talks with LHWs and IHPs leaders and held out an assurance that demands would fulfilled soon.