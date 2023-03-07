Sessions for agri development

Islamabad: Pakistani experts appreciated the ‘Two Sessions’ work report presented at the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress on Sunday, where the achievements of last year have been acknowledged, significant development goals for the year 2023 have also been revealed.

Shahid Afraz Khan, an expert, expressed his views with China Economic Net that in the work report, the first major target is economic growth. China has announced that its economic growth rate will be around 5 per cent in 2023. Similarly, around 12 million urban jobs will be created in 2023 and Consumer Price Index (CPI) target for the country is set at 3% this year.

“Pakistan should learn from the Chinese agriculture model because we are an agro-based country. In the report on the work of the government, China has set a target to increase its grain production to more than 650 million tons.

Muhammad Asghar, correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan in China, told CEN that the work report showed many positive indicators. In particular, the seed industry in the country will be strengthened and support will be provided to agricultural science, technology and related industries.

“I have been attending Two Sessions for the last 6 years and I’m amazed to see China’s progress each year. I have seen China’s development in even far-flung area like Xinjiang. I have visited Xinjiang seven or eight times. I saw a lot of progress, new development, new highways, connectivity and the rapid development of infrastructure is everywhere”, he added. Experts believe that in the light of the 2023 work report goals, a more open China will bring countless benefits to the world and give a strong message of hope and recovery to the world surrounded by various problems.