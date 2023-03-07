Islamabad: Sarmad Ali, president and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, secretary general of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers on the sad demise of Munir Sheikh, CEO M/s. Kenad (Pvt.) Ltd., Islamabad, says a press release.
The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.
Islamabad: Pakistani experts appreciated the ‘Two Sessions’ work report presented at the first session of the 14th...
Islamabad: A group of intellectuals, who gathered at the auspices of Allama Iqbal Council, urged the political,...
Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission in collaboration with the British Council has successfully completed a...
Islamabad: ‘Her Hunar’, an exhibition of eye-catching products to celebrate women’s entrepreneurship concluded...
Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage and National Heritage and Culture Division will...
Comments