Women entrepreneurship show concludes

Islamabad: ‘Her Hunar’, an exhibition of eye-catching products to celebrate women’s entrepreneurship concluded here late Sunday at Pak China Friendship Centre after attracting a large number of visitors including families.

Organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), during the 2-day event, women entrepreneurs from Northern Areas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, and Rawalpindi Islamabad exhibited a range of high-quality and unique products. Besides handicraft products representing Pakistan, sideline activities of the event included live cultural performances, seminars, a kids arena, and a food court featuring traditional cuisines from Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, etc. According to the organizers, ‘Her Hunar’ was more than just an exhibition tapping the potential of women entrepreneurs.

It offered exciting sideline activities for people of all ages to enjoy and make memories. It was an event for people of twin cities and adjoining areas who visited ‘Her Hunar’ with their friends and families.