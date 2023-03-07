Man killed in attempted robbery

Rawalpindi: A man was shot dead in Naseerabad area at Chakra Road here on Monday, a police spokesman said. According to initial investigation, two unknown motorcyclists reached a mobile shop and opened fire on a person namely Waqar upon his resistance and injured him seriously. The injured was shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. SP (Potohar), ASP (Cantt) Police rushed to the spot, all the evidence including CCTV footage is being collected.
SP (Potohar) said accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon and brought to justice. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani took notice of incident and directed to arrest the killers.
