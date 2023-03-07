Water wasters to face strict legal action

Islamabad: The civic agency has decided to take strict legal action against wastage of water as part of the conservation plan to ensure judicious use of this facility in the coming summer season.

According to the details, the city managers have noted that Islamabad usually faces shortage of water when some people get indulged in wastage of drinking water by washing their cars and other such activities, or letting water overflow into the streets. Though the decision to take action against water wasters has been taken, the existing laws only allow the civic agency to impose maximum fine of Rs5,000 to those who are found wasting water in different ways like car-washing.

This kind of punishment failed to yield desired results in the past because the residents of the residential areas especially posh sectors easily pay the fine and get rid of this kind of situation. The residents of posh sectors often ignore appeals to save water and vessels are seen wasting clean drinking water in the lawns of these sectors. While clarifying the fact a government official shared the information that the city managers have the authority to increase the fine from Rs5,000 to Rs25,000 if violator again repeats the same offence.

He said “We will constitute special teams that will issue notices to the people involved in wastage of water. The challans of those people who will repeat the offence will be sent to the CDA magistrate so that more fine can be imposed and other necessary action taken in according to the existing laws.” He urged the residents of the city to comply with the CDA Municipal bylaws and avoid wasting clean drinking water.