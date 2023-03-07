 
Tuesday March 07, 2023
Six die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
March 07, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,302 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,414 were injured. Out of this, 756 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 658 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

