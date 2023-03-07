Police Khidmat centres facilitate 48,190 citizens

LAHORE: Over 48,190 citizens have been facilitated from Khidmat Markaz of Lahore Police during the month of February.

Accordingly, 4,778 character certificates whereas 7,232 police verification certificates have been issued during the last month. As many as 750 citizens have been facilitated at Police Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 114 at Facilitation Centre of Gulberg, 786 at Iqbal Town, 481 at Greater Iqbal Park, 231 at Town Hall, 285 at Lahore Chamber of Commerce& Industry, 575 at Arfa Karim, 92 at Lahore High Court whereas 340 applications were submitted at recently inaugurated Facilitation Centre of Bahria Town.

Moreover 25 citizens were facilitated at Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz as well. Moreover Police Facilitation Centres also issues 266 character certificates on applications through Global requests as well as 556 Character certificates by the overseas citizens from other districts.

As many as 1,702 new regular driving licences were issued whereas 7,384 regular licences were renewed. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said citizens are being facilitated at 14 Khidmat Centres.