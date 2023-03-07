Govt urged to make PMDC autonomous

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Central Council during its meeting has urged the federal government to make Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) a powerful body to regulate medical education in the country without any political interference. Central Councilors from all over the country participated in the meeting.

According to PMA Secretary General Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, PMA believes that only an independent and powerful body can raise the standards of medical education in the country according to the international standards. The deteriorating standards of our medical education are just the result of political interference. The participants of the meeting were of the view that government should change the policy of politically controlled regulatory body.

The meeting unanimously demanded the government make PMDC an autonomous, democratic, transparent and independent body for the improvement of medical education to produce competent doctors in the country and improve Healthcare Delivery System. The meeting also expressed its concern over the rising inflation and devaluation of rupee due to which escalating prices of medicine has made it impossible for the poor people to buy medicines for their treatment. The situation is further deteriorating due to LCs problem and pharmaceutical companies’ demand to the government to further increase the medicine prices. The meeting also stressed upon the government to control environmental pollution in the country to save the health of people. Air pollution is a major problem confronting Pakistan, with cities like Lahore and Karachi ranking among the most polluted worldwide.