Tuesday March 07, 2023
Lahore

World Wildlife Day observed

By APP
March 07, 2023

LAHORE: Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan observed World Wildlife Day titled "Partnerships for wildlife conservation" here on Monday.

Various activities, including an awareness walk, seminar, wildlife photography competition and informative lectures were arranged to create awareness about fauna and flora among students and the general public.

