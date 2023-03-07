Seminar on new construction materials, technologies

LAHORE: Civil Engineering Department, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, organised a one-day international seminar on “Environment-friendly cementless concrete for future constructions in Pakistan”. According to a press release issued here Monday, the chief guest, Prof Dr Zahid Ahmad Siddiqui while speaking on the occasion, stressed the need of new construction materials and technologies in the construction industry. The other speakers also highlighted the environmental friendly nature of geopolymer concrete to address global warming and climate change issues.
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,302 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company on Monday launched a special zero waste drive in provincial metropolis naming...
LAHORE: Over 48,190 citizens have been facilitated from Khidmat Markaz of Lahore Police during the month of...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association Central Council during its meeting has urged the federal government to make...
LAHORE: Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in...
LAHORE: A meeting was held in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education under the chairmanship...
Comments