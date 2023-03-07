Seminar on new construction materials, technologies

LAHORE: Civil Engineering Department, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, organised a one-day international seminar on “Environment-friendly cementless concrete for future constructions in Pakistan”. According to a press release issued here Monday, the chief guest, Prof Dr Zahid Ahmad Siddiqui while speaking on the occasion, stressed the need of new construction materials and technologies in the construction industry. The other speakers also highlighted the environmental friendly nature of geopolymer concrete to address global warming and climate change issues.