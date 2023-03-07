Measures taken to empower women: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the protection of women's rights is the joint responsibility of all of us.

The governor said this while attending the Women Leadership Conference at Governor’s House here on Monday as a special guest. Former Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam, Mehnaz Ijaz, Dr Rubina Feroze Bhatti and Deputy Secretary Hungarian Embassy were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Balighur Rehman said that the minorities have been playing a positive role in the development of the country since the establishment of Pakistan. He said that the women play a pivotal role in the development of a society. The governor said that the protection of women's rights is the joint responsibility of all of us. He said that various measures, including allocation of quota in government jobs, have been taken to empower the women and ensure their fair representation in every sector. He said that it is a matter of pride that the women are well represented in every field in Pakistan today.

He said that strict laws have been made in the country to prevent violence against women. He said that there are severe punishments for harassing women, while the Fair Representation of Women Act is also there to protect the rights of women.

The governor said that Women Ombudsman Department in Punjab is doing excellent job to protect the rights of women. On this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also presented shields to women and other personalities associated with minorities for their outstanding services in the social sector. Among the recipients of the shields were Mehnaz Ijaz, Rumana Bashir and Sister Zaif, besides General Secretary Faces Pakistan Barsila June, former Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam and Deputy Secretary Hungarian Embassy.

Earlier, the governor expressed deep grief over the death of legendary actor Qavi Khan. He said that Qavi Khan was a versatile actor. His services in the field of acting will always be remembered. Governor Punjab prayed that Allah Mighty may grant the deceased a place in His mercy, and give the bereaved the courage to endure this loss with patience and perseverance (Ameen). Later, the governor in his message on Saraiki Culture Day said that celebrating regional culture day not only gives awareness about the different cultures of the region, but also promotes brotherhood and unity.

He said Punjab is a land of various cultures which add to its beauty. He said that Saraiki culture and Saraiki language have a unique contribution in the fertile culture of Punjab.