800-litre adulterated milk seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has thwarted an attempt to supply 800 litres of adulterated milk during a raid in 37 Jhakarawala here on Monday.
PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said a team on a tip-off raided a location and caught a loaded vehicle with hundreds of litres of chemically contaminated milk. He said fabricated milk was prepared with formalin, urea and polluted water and was to be supplied to different milk shops in Defence area of the provincial metropolis. He added that the harmful ingredients were used to increase the thickness and sustain the fat level of milk.
The DG appreciated the raiding team for taking timely action against the enemies of public health and ruining their unholy ambitions. He added, “PFA is fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of milk adulteration in Punjab.”
