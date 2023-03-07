Maid arrested for looting valuables

LAHORE: Sanda Investigations Police arrested a maid involved in looting valuables from her employer's house.

The suspect Maryam Bibi worked in the house of Qazi Mohsin. She along with her accomplices Zahid Saleem and Mujahid took away valuables worth over Rs1.7 million, cash and four tola gold. Police on receiving the complaint lodged the investigations against her and arrested her from Faisalabad using data analysis, mobile locations and other technology. In another incident, two members of a bike thief gang were arrested by Iqbal Town police. The arrested suspects were identified as Farooq Machi and Ali Afzal. Police recovered five bikes from them. The suspects have confessed to various bids.

MAN FOUND DEAD: A 40-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances from an under-construction house in Chuhng. The victim identified as Azhar Hussain worked at a house at Park View Society. Police removed the body to morgue. In another similar incident, a 55-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances lying at a footpath near Shera Kot. Police removed the body to morgue.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in two different incidents of fire. The first incident was reported at first floor of an office situated near Mian Munshi Hospital. Nearby people tried to extinguish the fire. They called rescue teams. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. The other fire incident was reported in a house Opposite Chuhng police training centre, Multan Road.