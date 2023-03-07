Jashan-e-Baharan: Music festival begins

LAHORE: Jashan-e-Baharan grand music festival got underway at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday night. The musical festival will remain continue till March 11, 2023.

Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Commissioner Lahore Ch M Ali Randhawa, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, AC Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, ADCG Zeeshan Ranjha, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other top officials from different departments also attended the opening programme of musical festival.

Singer Asrar, Qawwal Rizwan and Moazzam and other artists performed on the first day of Jashan-e-Baharan musical festival. A large number of people of all age groups including several families thronged the National Hockey Stadium to enjoy the melodious performances of top artists.

Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, in a statement on Monday, said that besides musical show, the cultural activities, Sufi performances, Punjabi folk music performances and mehfil-e-sama programmes will also be held in the next seven days. He said that the festivities of Jashan-e-Baharan have great significance in the history of Punjab.

Secretary Youth Affairs said the purpose of week-long Sufi and cultural musical performances is to make young generation aware of the culture of Punjab. “A large number of citizens are welcoming the spring season by participating in these cultural programmes. Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arif Lohar, Tahseen Sakina, Sahar Ali Baga, Humira Arshad etc will also perform in the next musical shows,” he added.