LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain was likely at isolated places in Kashmir and South Punjab. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh, where mercury dropped to -07°C, while in Lahore, it was 14°C and minimum was 29.5°C.
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,302 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company on Monday launched a special zero waste drive in provincial metropolis naming...
LAHORE: Over 48,190 citizens have been facilitated from Khidmat Markaz of Lahore Police during the month of...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association Central Council during its meeting has urged the federal government to make...
LAHORE: Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in...
LAHORE: Civil Engineering Department, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, organised a one-day...
Comments