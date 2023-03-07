LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain was likely at isolated places in Kashmir and South Punjab. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh, where mercury dropped to -07°C, while in Lahore, it was 14°C and minimum was 29.5°C.