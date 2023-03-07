 
Tuesday March 07, 2023
Urs of Madhu Lal Hussain: local holiday on 11th

By Our Correspondent
March 07, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced local holiday on the eve of annual Urs of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain on March 11 (Saturday). The holiday will be observed in Lahore District and all local offices of Lahore District will remain closed on the occasion of the Urs.

