Belarus sentences exiled critic Tikhanovskaya to 15 years in jail

MOSCOW: Belarus on Monday sentenced exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to 15 years in prison for spearheading historic protests against the former Soviet country´s authoritarian leader.
Tikhanovskaya -- who was forced to flee to neighbouring EU-member Lithuania after the protests sparked by a disputed presidential election in 2020, was sentenced in absentia on charges of high treason and “conspiracy to seize power”.
The state-run news agency Belta reported that she was on trial alongside Pavel Latushko, a former Belarusian diplomat and culture minister turned opposition leader, who was handed an 18-year jail term, also in absentia.
SAO PAULO: A self-described vigilante murderer who rose to fame in Brazil for claiming to have killed more than 100...
MADRID: A scandal involving drugs, prostitution and kickbacks for public works is rocking Spain´s ruling Socialists...
BANGKOK: Soldiers in Myanmar rampaged through several villages, raping, beheading and killing at least 17 people,...
LONDON: Britain´s Conservative government is expected to present on Tuesday a new bill providing for the detention...
KABUL: Afghanistan´s Taliban authorities have freed a detained academic, his aide told AFP on Monday, months after he...
CAIRO: Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed a sphinx statue “with a smiley face and two dimples” near the Hathor...
Comments