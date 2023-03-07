Top quartet to take field on Super Tuesday in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Tuesday will be a bumper day in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 as exciting prospects are on cards at the Pindi Stadium with all four leading teams in action.

The day will start with the Peshawar Zalmi’s match against Lahore Qalandars at 2 pm followed by Islamabad United and Multan Sultan’s game at 7 pm. Both Qalandars and United have already ensured their places in the Play-offs with Multan standing on the cusp of going through.

For Zalmi the match will be of utmost importance in many ways. A victory against high-flying Qalandars would make them favourites to check into the last four stage. More importantly, it would almost put curtains on the Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings campaign.

Both teams have so far struggled to put up any resolute show in the ongoing event. One after another defeat since PSL's eighth season started pegged back their campaign as both teams could not afford any more loss from here on.

The Gladiators were unlucky to miss opportunities to win some close matches, especially the one against United the other day. Since they narrowly defeated Karachi Kings at home by five runs at the outset of the event, nothing has gone right for a team that were beaming with confidence at the start of the event.

For Qalandars, the match against Zalmi on Tuesday will be an opportunity to further cement their place at the top of the table, thus getting two opportunities to make it to the final. The first Play-off will see two top teams playing for that elusive spot in the final while the loser of the first Play-off will get another opportunity to make it to the final.

Thus, finishing in the top spots becomes all the more important for contesting teams. Matches on Tuesday would help in ascertaining which teams have emerged favourites to finish as league leaders.

Defending champions Qalandars are going through a purple patch winning five matches at a trot and looking far more dangerous than any other team at the moment. Qalandar's sizzling bowling attack spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi and including, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and backed by the likes of Rashid Khan, Sikandar Raza and David Wiese have the capacity to defend even low totals-a quality that the team perfectly exhibited during the match against Quetta Gladiators.

Qalandars defended 148 with utmost success. The same could well be expected for the defending champions having all the ingredients to retain the title.

United and Sultans will be in action in the second match on Tuesday. The outing is all the more important for the league’s early leaders Multan Sultan eagerly be waiting for Ihsanullah bowling at the Pindi Stadium. The highest wicket-taker so far in the eighth edition is growing in confidence and stature as a wicket-taking bowler.

