Tuesday March 07, 2023
Six Pak shooters in Doha World Cup

By Our Correspondent
March 07, 2023

KARACHI: Six Pakistani shooters are participating in ISSF World Cup that is being held in Doha from March 4-13. According to the entry list, Farrukh Nadeem, Usman Sadiq, and Zafar-ul-Haq are to feature in trap event.

