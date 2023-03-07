Six Pak shooters in Doha World Cup

KARACHI: A talented fast bowler from Karachi Taimur Mustafa took three wickets in a fiery spell as Larosh cricket club...
RAWALPINDI: Two leading cricketers, Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar, were unanimous in calling the forthcoming women's...
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s new white-ball coach Rob Walter unveiled his first squads on Monday with Aiden Markram...
LONDON: Chelsea have one final shot to save their season when Borussia Dortmund visit Stamford Bridge in the last 16...
RAWALPINDI: Tuesday will be a bumper day in the Pakistan Super League season 8 as exciting prospects are on cards at...
RAWALPINDI: Martin Guptill’s heroics kept Quetta Gladiators' outside chances in the HBL Pakistan Super League alive...
Comments