Parkha wins top honours in PGF Ladies Golf

LAHORE: Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) secured top honors in Gold Category while Shabana Waheed (Lahore Garrison) was the best player in Silver Category and Mrs Minna Zainab (Royal Palm) emerged as the premier one in Bronze Category of the 6th PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship that concluded at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

Amongst the winning honors also was Mrs Amber Javed, senior amateur lady golfer and Nabeeha Nafees ,junior girls section. And the notable effort of the Punjab Golf Team fetched them the Inter Provincial Golf Team Title after a tough competition with the Sindh Team.

Performance wise Parkha Ijaz came up with three round scores of 77, 80 and 80 and a total of gross 237, for the PGF Ladies Championship. Aaniya Farooq of Karachi Golf Club ended up third and she lost the second position to Rimsha by just one stroke. In the race in Silver category the champion performer was Shahbana Waheed of Lahore Garrison. Shahzadi Gulfam was second and Prof Dr Shaheen Irfan third.