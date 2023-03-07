Amaan, Jehanara victorious in National Swimming

LAHORE: The 57th Men’s and 18th Women’s Swimming Championships concluded after three days of action at the K-Block Pool in DHA on Sunday.

The most remarkable was the performance of young upcoming swimmers showing the degree of talent which exists in Pakistan and how much it needs to be harnessed across the country. Most outstanding performance perhaps came from young Amaan Sidiqui, a Dubai based swimmer who broke the 26-year-old 400 meters freestyle record as well as setting new records in the 400 IM and 800 freestyle. Amaan, young swimmer still in his teens, was not the only youngster to show his potential with Mohid Lone, still only 14, Azlan Sohail, Hamza Asif and Daniyal Nabi also collecting gold medals and proving the future of swimming is bright in the country. Miraal Haque from Sindh broke the 200M butterfly record.

In the women’s events, the most outstanding performance came from Jehanara Nabi with five gold medals and one national record. Jehanara along with Mishael Hyat Ayub also helped her team win each of the three relays, with the Wapda team losing out on national record in the 4X200 meters free style relay by only 0.3 seconds. They also set excellent times at other events with Sara Khan, Maya Lone, and Ayesha Zeeshan also proving that they possess ability to go a long way as far as swimming is concerned.

Wapda’s win in the women’s event with the team trophy lifted by them for the first time ever showed how much potential lies with all the units in the country. Sindh, the Punjab, and other units also produced some great swimming on various occasions. The cups for best swimmers went to Jehanara Nabi and Amaan Sidiqui, with Army winning the three men's relays and dominating the men's event while Wapda dominated the women's event in a close contest with the Army. The future of swimming is then bright in the country although there is a huge need to harness the talent, to give all sports more publicity and encourage to continue in their endeavours.