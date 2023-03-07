Although a clear decision about the elections in Punjab and KP has been announced by the Supreme Court, the whole issue remains mired in chaos. Though Imran Khan is eagerly waiting to regain his premiership, the PDM is reluctant to face the inevitable public backlash against their economic policies at the polls.

The best option for the PDM, and especially for the PML-N, is to swallow the bitter pill and wait for the failure of the PTI government to deal with the economic crises, which is going to worsen with every passing day regardless of who is in charge. This is themain lesson from the PDM tenure. As for the people who think that the election will work some miracle for them, they will soon learn the meaning of the proverb ‘out of the frying pan and into the fire’ first hand.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi