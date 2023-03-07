University woes

Pathetic is the word that pops into mind when witnessing the violent student conflicts at our higher education institutions. These incidents are a sign of the vitiated state of higher education in this country and the inability of our universities to fulfill their stated aims.
The entire sector is in urgent need of reform.
Mohsin Mumtaz
Chiniot
