How not to respond

Earlier this week on the 27th of March, the clash between two student groups in Quaid-e-Azam University led to havoc inside both the male and female hostels. The university administration called for the hostels to be evacuated following the clash, leading to much chaos and confusion among resident students. No arrangements were made for students from remote areas and foreign students who had been left with nowhere to go, nor was there any mention of whether the affected students would be excused from their classes and academic commitments while the issue was being resolved.

Female students, in particular, were put at great risk by the administration’s haphazard response to the clash. QAU and all other universities must review the protocols and procedures they have in place for such incidents and should not put students in further danger after a violent incident has already taken place.

Anosha Hasin

Islamabad