No country for poor women

Reports have revealed that former women’s national hockey team player Shahida Raza, who drowned along with several other migrants and refugees off the coast of Italy, was hoping to get medical treatment for her paralyzed son after reaching Italy. Her three-year old son suffered a stroke which partially damaged his brain and left one side of his body paralyzed.
It is a mark of national shame that young mothers have to pile themselves into dinghy boats and risk death because this country cannot offer medical treatment for their children.
Sqn Ldr (r) T Mahmood Malak
Rawalpindi
Although a clear decision about the elections in Punjab and KP has been announced by the Supreme Court, the whole...
Pathetic is the word that pops into mind when witnessing the violent student conflicts at our higher education...
Pensions are an unfunded liability of the government that keeps on increasing at a sharp rate. The scheme of...
Earlier this week on the 27th of March, the clash between two student groups in Quaid-e-Azam University led to havoc...
This letter refers to the article ‘Making good with the neighbour’ by Abdul Sattar. The writer outlines how...
Hyperinflation has put the middle classes under tremendous stress, with many unable to make ends meet. Traditionally,...
Comments