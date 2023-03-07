No country for poor women

Reports have revealed that former women’s national hockey team player Shahida Raza, who drowned along with several other migrants and refugees off the coast of Italy, was hoping to get medical treatment for her paralyzed son after reaching Italy. Her three-year old son suffered a stroke which partially damaged his brain and left one side of his body paralyzed.

It is a mark of national shame that young mothers have to pile themselves into dinghy boats and risk death because this country cannot offer medical treatment for their children.

Sqn Ldr (r) T Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi