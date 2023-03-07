Cashing in

Hyperinflation has put the middle classes under tremendous stress, with many unable to make ends meet. Traditionally, with the advent of Ramazan, there is a significant surge in the prices of daily commodities.
The incumbent government needs to pay attention to this critical issue and should establish price-control committees to prevent price-gouging during Ramazan. The people have enough to worry about as it is.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
