Celebrating books

The annual Karachi University book fair recently held its 2023 edition. Held over three days, the fair attracts a wide range of local and international publishers, authors, and book lovers. These events provide a platform for publishers, authors and readers to come together and engage in a variety of literacy activities, such as book launches, book signings, panel discussion and workshops.

It is also an opportunity to discover new books, formats and shine a light on literature that is often ignored by the mainstream. It would be great to see more book and literature festivals in Karachi and in educational institutes across Pakistan.

Mehwish Tabani

Karachi