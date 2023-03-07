Pakistan ranks fifth amongst the most severely affected countries in the world in terms of climatic change. The country has become vulnerable to natural calamities including floods, droughts and erratic rains. The devastating climate change in Pakistan has resulted in growing food insecurity. Half of the population of the country depends on agriculture for livelihood, putting them on the front lines of climate change. According to the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, Pakistan ranks 99th among 121 nations worldwide. To combat the effects of climate change, we should use the most advanced technologies in farm mechanization. The country must alter its crop patterns by introducing climate-friendly crops, heat-tolerant seeds and soil-refreshing procedures and should apply sustainable agricultural development techniques and projects, to adjust itself to changing weather patterns.
Mohammad Faisal
Bahawalpur
Although a clear decision about the elections in Punjab and KP has been announced by the Supreme Court, the whole...
Pathetic is the word that pops into mind when witnessing the violent student conflicts at our higher education...
Pensions are an unfunded liability of the government that keeps on increasing at a sharp rate. The scheme of...
Earlier this week on the 27th of March, the clash between two student groups in Quaid-e-Azam University led to havoc...
Reports have revealed that former women’s national hockey team player Shahida Raza, who drowned along with several...
This letter refers to the article ‘Making good with the neighbour’ by Abdul Sattar. The writer outlines how...
Comments