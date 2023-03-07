Pakistan ranks fifth amongst the most severely affected countries in the world in terms of climatic change. The country has become vulnerable to natural calamities including floods, droughts and erratic rains. The devastating climate change in Pakistan has resulted in growing food insecurity. Half of the population of the country depends on agriculture for livelihood, putting them on the front lines of climate change. According to the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, Pakistan ranks 99th among 121 nations worldwide. To combat the effects of climate change, we should use the most advanced technologies in farm mechanization. The country must alter its crop patterns by introducing climate-friendly crops, heat-tolerant seeds and soil-refreshing procedures and should apply sustainable agricultural development techniques and projects, to adjust itself to changing weather patterns.

Mohammad Faisal

Bahawalpur