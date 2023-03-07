Loss of a legend

Pakistan lost one of its most familiar veteran actors, Qavi Khan, on Sunday. Born in Peshawar, Qavi Khan died aged 80 in Canada after a brief illness. There will be nary a person in Pakistan who wouldn’t recognize Qavi Khan. From the Zia-era Andhera Ujala, that so many of a specific generation of Pakistanis grew up with, to earlier films to plays such as Angar Wadi, Qavi Khan made a name for himself in almost all genres of acting. Having starred in over 200 films and receiving both the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and the Pride of Performance for his role as an actor and an inspiration to many from his generation and those from the next generation of stars, perhaps Qavi Khan will be remembered more by today’s TV viewer for his later roles – in plays screened by private entertainment channels. Not one ready to call it a day after having aged, the actor continued to work right till the end.

Unlike many other television actors, Qavi Khan continued to sparkle on the screen even in his final years – whether as the benevolent grandfather or the tyrannical patriarch. Qavi Khan was at his best both in his youth and in his later years when he in fact lit up screens for the millions of fans who followed him. His long career has meant that tributes have been pouring in from across the country after his death was announced formally. Qavi Khan had four children, all settled abroad. Among those condoling his death and remembering his craft have been the inumerable actors he worked with, all of whom remember him not just as a repository of talent but also as a thorough professional who – despite the fame – preferred to live with humility. In his death, we have lost an artist who will be remembered and revered by many for his versatile roles and for his distinct acting style which is hard to replicate. Qavi Khan belonged to an age when first Radio Pakistan, then PTV were at their prime. He played a part in making these institutions so central to the country and for this he will always remain in the hearts of his fans everywhere in the country and beyond.