Karachi’s mayor will be from PPP: Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said that a conspiracy is underway to turn Karachi's local government election controversial.

“The Pakistan People’s Party had emerged as the single largest party in Karachi in the latest local government polls and the next mayor of the city would belong to the PPP,” he said while talking with the media here outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday.

Saeed Ghani said the ECP had issued the notification of the winning candidates of the local government polls after withholding the results of polls in 20 UCs in Karachi. He said that PPP had secured 84 seats in the city while Jamaat-e-Islami had clinched 82 UCs. After the recounting, the PPP’s victory on two more seats in Karachi was confirmed.

He said the ECP had unduly withheld the results of polls on six seats in Karachi at the behest of Jamaat-e-Islami and stressed such a decision shouldn’t have been taken in the presence of election tribunals.

He said the ECP had decided to conduct the hearing of the cases of these six UCs. Saeed Ghani, who is also PPP President of the Karachi Division, said that the PPP would have won at least 125 seats in the local government election if they had rigged the polls.

He said the people of Karachi rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the latest polls. He said the PPP had won from its strongholds in Karachi. The minister said the PPP had recognised the mandate of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi and it is expected the latter should do the same for the PPP.