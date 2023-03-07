Tribute paid to veteran actor Qavi Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Manzoor Khan Afridi paid rich tribute to veteran actor Qavi Khan and termed his death a great loss.
Senior radio, television and film actor, Qavi Khan, who hailed from Peshawar city, passed away in Canada on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 80 and left behind a wife, two sons, as many daughters and a large number of fans to mourn his death.
In a condolence message, Manzoor Afridi said that Qavi Khan was a legendary actor, who had acted in many famous dramas and films. He said that the void created by the demise of the senior actor could not be filled.
The caretaker minister said that the deceased actor was an institution and inspired several actors. Manzoor Afridi said the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not forget his contributions and would always remember him.
