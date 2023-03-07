 
Tuesday March 07, 2023
Karachi

CITY PULSE

March 07, 2023

The Harbinger

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faiza Bilgrami. Titled ‘The Harbinger’, the show will run at the gallery from March 9 to March 11. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

