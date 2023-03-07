Shopkeeper carrying Rs2.4m foils mugging bid

A shopkeeper foiled a mugging attempt by two armed robbers on Monday in the Manghopir neighbourhood.

The incident took place near New Nazimabad when the shopkeeper was on his way to deposit Rs2.4 million in a bank. The robbers riding a motorcycle tried to intercept him, but the shopkeeper did not stop and attempted to escape. In response, the robbers opened fire at him and fled the scene without looting the cash. The shopkeeper suffered injuries and was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

However, in two separate incidents, two citizens were shot and wounded over offering resistance to muggers. In Nusrat Bhutto Colony, a teenage boy identified as Shahid was injured, while in Nazimabad, a 24-year-old man named Ali Shah was wounded. Both victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment, and cases were registered against the perpetrators.