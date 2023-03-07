Shopkeeper carrying Rs2.4m foils mugging bid

A shopkeeper foiled a mugging attempt by two armed robbers on Monday in the Manghopir neighbourhood.
The incident took place near New Nazimabad when the shopkeeper was on his way to deposit Rs2.4 million in a bank. The robbers riding a motorcycle tried to intercept him, but the shopkeeper did not stop and attempted to escape. In response, the robbers opened fire at him and fled the scene without looting the cash. The shopkeeper suffered injuries and was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.
However, in two separate incidents, two citizens were shot and wounded over offering resistance to muggers. In Nusrat Bhutto Colony, a teenage boy identified as Shahid was injured, while in Nazimabad, a 24-year-old man named Ali Shah was wounded. Both victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment, and cases were registered against the perpetrators.
The HarbingerThe ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faiza Bilgrami. Titled ‘The...
Delegations of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce and German Consulate Karachi visited the...
A group of robbers on two motorcycles were robbing the owner of a cooking oil agency near Nishan-e-Haider Chowk in...
An Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell team arrested a notorious car thief in the Aziz Bhatti area of Guslan-e-Iqbal on Monday...
An elderly man was gunned down late on Monday night by motorcyclists in an area of Sohrab Goth. Naek Muhammad, 65, was...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told the media on Monday that a politician who had earlier raised the...
Comments