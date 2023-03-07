Suspected robber killed, accomplice held

A group of robbers on two motorcycles were robbing the owner of a cooking oil agency near Nishan-e-Haider Chowk in Orangi Town when Rangers and police personnel received a tip-off from concerned citizens.

The law enforcers immediately reached the scene and foiled the robbery attempt. However, the robbers opened fire on the officers and tried to flee the scene. In an exchange of gunfire, one of the robbers was killed on the spot and his accomplice was arrested in an injured state.

The other two suspects managed to escape. The Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects had robbed a man of Rs1.8 million. In a separate incident, the Kalakot police arrested a suspect named Abdur Raheem Baloch in an injured state after an exchange of fire in the factory area.

The police claimed that the suspect was a commander of the Lyari gang war’s Uzair Baloch group and was involved in attacking and injuring a police officer.