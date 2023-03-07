‘Notorious car thief’ arrested

An Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) team arrested a notorious car thief in the Aziz Bhatti area of Guslan-e-Iqbal on Monday over his alleged involvement in a number of vehicle-lifting incident.
The spokesman for the AVLC said Muhammad Khan was caught with injuries, and a car, which was a stolen property of the Azizabad police station, and a pistol were recovered from the suspect. Khan allegedly resorted to firing at the police party in a bid to escape but he was arrested. However, an accomplice of the suspect, Shahid Hussain, alias Anna, managed to escape by resorting to firing. Khan was said to be a habitual criminal.
The HarbingerThe ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faiza Bilgrami. Titled ‘The...
Delegations of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce and German Consulate Karachi visited the...
A shopkeeper foiled a mugging attempt by two armed robbers on Monday in the Manghopir neighbourhood.The incident took...
A group of robbers on two motorcycles were robbing the owner of a cooking oil agency near Nishan-e-Haider Chowk in...
An elderly man was gunned down late on Monday night by motorcyclists in an area of Sohrab Goth. Naek Muhammad, 65, was...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told the media on Monday that a politician who had earlier raised the...
Comments