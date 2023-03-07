‘Notorious car thief’ arrested

An Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) team arrested a notorious car thief in the Aziz Bhatti area of Guslan-e-Iqbal on Monday over his alleged involvement in a number of vehicle-lifting incident.

The spokesman for the AVLC said Muhammad Khan was caught with injuries, and a car, which was a stolen property of the Azizabad police station, and a pistol were recovered from the suspect. Khan allegedly resorted to firing at the police party in a bid to escape but he was arrested. However, an accomplice of the suspect, Shahid Hussain, alias Anna, managed to escape by resorting to firing. Khan was said to be a habitual criminal.