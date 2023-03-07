Elderly man gunned down in Sohrab Goth

An elderly man was gunned down late on Monday night by motorcyclists in an area of Sohrab Goth. Naek Muhammad, 65, was targeted near a mosque in Junejo Goth. Sohrab Goth police said that responding to reports, they rushed to the scene and found the man lying critically wounded. He was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The man was heading home after offering prayers at the mosque when armed men riding on a motorcycle shot and killed him. The man suffered multiple bullet wounds to his torso. The attackers used a pistol in the offence and police collected the spent bullet shells from the scene.
The victim hailed from Peshawar and an enmity between two families had been going on. He along with a relative had allegedly killed a person in their hometown six months ago. The police said it seemed the murdered person’s relatives had avenged his death.
