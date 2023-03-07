Bail plea of three key accused in train gang rape case dismissed

A sessions court has dismissed an application of three key accused seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to the gang rape of a passenger on the moving Bahauddin Zakaria Express.

Five employees of the privately-run train -- Muhammad Zahid, Aqib Munir, Muhammad Zohaib, Amir Raza and Mohammad Hafeez – have been charged with criminal assault, abetment, and hiding evidence.

In a shocking incident, the 25-year-old divorced woman, a mother of two children, was raped while she was travelling alone in the economy class on the night between May 27 and 28, last year. The incident happened when the ticket checker offered her a seat in the air-conditioned compartment of the Multan-Karachi train, where he along with other train employees subjected her to sexual abuse.

Zahid, Aqib and Zohaib had moved the application before the Additional Sessions Judge (South) seeking their release on bail. The judge pronounced his order after hearing arguments from defence and prosecution sides. He observed that the accused were not entitled to the concession of bail as there was sufficient material, including a DNA report, to connect them with the commissioning of the alleged offence. The other two accused are already out on bail.

According to the prosecution, the victim got on the train from Multan on the evening of May 27. She travelled without a reserved seat or berth until Rohri. and when the train departed from the Rohri railway station, a ticket-checker, Zahid, luring her with a seat and berth, took her to an air-conditioned compartment of the train, where Aqib, train manager, was already present. The two accused went out into the gallery and talked to each other in a hushed voice for a while.

Zahid came back and locked the compartment from inside and began talking to the woman. “The AC [compartment] fare is too high,” he said. The woman, being penniless, begged him to allow her to complete her journey without paying additional money.

The accused slapped the victim across her face and extended death threats before subjecting her to sexual abuse. After he went out, accused Aqib and Zohaib, another ticket checker, raped her by taking turns. Later, Hafeez, a security guard, allegedly shot a video of the victim so he could blackmail or take monetary benefits from his bosses by using it. It was only after a local daily published a report about the alleged sexual abuse that the police contacted the woman and lodged an FIR on her complaint.

“In light of circumstantial, forensic and medical evidence, as well as statements of the witnesses, it has been proved that Zahid lured the woman to the AC compartment where he along with Aqib and Zohaib raped her one after another’” said the final charge sheet, adding their DNA samples had also matched those of the victim, confirming their involvement in the heinous crime. An FIR was registered under sections 376-B (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim.