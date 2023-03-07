Census official robbed of tablet in Landhi

In a broad daylight incident, muggers snatched a government tablet, which was being used for the ongoing digital census in the Quaidabad area.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at a Landhi-89 bus stop, the Quaidabad police said. Station House Officer (SHO) Ashraf Jan said that responding to information, they rushed to the spot where the victim, Usman, told them that he is a government servant and a resident of Sherpao Colony, Landhi.

On Monday morning, he had left for government duty for conducting the census in Moinabad area of Sharafi Goth. After the completion of his duty, he said, he reached the Landhi-89 bust stop for taking a bus to his house.

He said that he was standing at the bus stand with the tablet in his hands when unidentified outlaws riding on a motorcycle came, forcibly snatched the tablet from him and fled. SHO Ashraf said they asked the complainant if he could identify the robbers, but he could not recognise their faces. Moreover, the police officer said, they had checked the CCTV footage but did not see any such incident taking place at the given place. The police have registered an FIR.