Action against land mafia demanded

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday asked the government to take an immediate action against land grabbers, saying hundreds of agricultural and industrial plots had been “illegally-occupied through forged documents”.

Special courts should be set up for litigation regarding landing grabbing cases and the culprits be sentenced jail for up to 10 years, coupled with recovery of the land and fines, FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

“Pakistan ranks at 156th worst out of total 190 countries on institutional mechanism to cope with land grabbing; and, it is a yet another challenge in the ease of doing business environment of the country,” he said addressing a press conference at FPCCI head office in Karachi.

Sheikh quoted a report of the International Crisis Group stating that only Karachi loses $2.9 billion annually in its formal economy due to various mafias i.e. land, water, and transport.

FPCCI chief apprised that he was under a strong pressure from the business, industry, and trade communities from across Pakistan to raise the issue with the federal and Sindh governments for a decisive resolution in a fair mechanism.

He mentioned Sindh government in particular to form all-inclusive committees with FPCCI representatives, provincial revenue minister, law-enforcement agencies, and other concerned departments. “As the taxpayers and law-abiding citizens, it is our fundamental right to have protection of our lives, properties and businesses,” Sheikh emphasised.