Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee closed stronger against the dollar for a second straight day in both currency markets on Monday. The local unit gained 3.50 rupees to settle at 279 per dollar in the open market. It rose 0.19 percent to 277.92 versus the greenback in the interbank market.

Dealers claimed that market expectations for the revival of the International Monetary Fund programme and stability following the adoption of IMF recommendations were reflected in the rupee’s strength.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the first of three disbursements that were approved for rollover. This boosted market sentiment. The Chinese loans will help improve the central bank’s forex reserves, which have fallen to $3.81 billion, enough to cover less than one month of imports.

“Due to a market correction, the rupee is currently stronger against the dollar,” said a currency dealer. “The rupee should remain in the range of 260 to 265 given the expected IMF deal and the inflows from friendly countries,” he added.

The staff level agreement has not yet been reached as negotiations with the IMF enter the second week of March. The negotiation process for a three-month programme has lasted over four months. The IMF's recommendations have been taken, and all the agony has been endured.

According to media reports, obtaining approval from friendly nations to fill the funding shortfall is a prerequisite; however, the finance minister stressed on Friday that receiving approvals is not a prerequisite. On Monday, a virtual meeting between the IMF and Pakistan will be held to discuss the next steps.

For Pakistan to sign an agreement with the IMF this week, it needs Saudi Arabia's approval to secure additional deposits of $2 billion, as well as a $950 million loan programme from the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.