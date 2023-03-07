SECP plans to ensure diversity, inclusion

KARACHI: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman Akif Saeed on Monday said the commission had formulated a comprehensive action plan to ensure Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policy.

“As the apex regulator of the corporate sector and capital markets in Pakistan, SECP facilitates an inclusive economic and work environment,” Saeed said, informing that females in senior management positions at SECP had accounted for 38 percent, while 51 percent of all new recruitments in the last year were females.

Maternity leave had been extended from 90 days to 180 days, he added addressing a gathering at Annual Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks Awards 2023. He said that Companies Act, 2017 formally addressed the topic of diversity and inclusivity for the first time followed by subsequent Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019.

SECP plans to ensuring female representation in all management/executive committees as well as new recruitments. Likewise, in terms of policy reforms, “SECP has introduced reforms in code of corporate governance, mandating listed companies to have at least one female director on board,” said Saeed in his speech.

The requirement to mention husband’s name by a married woman or widow for registration of a company has also been abolished, while an enabling framework has also been put in place for issuance of gender bonds, and encouraging boards of listed companies, according to SECP chief.

NBFCs and Insurance companies to implement gender diversity policies and keep track of gender disaggregated data, he added. As a result of the reforms, more than 6,000 companies that got registered since January 2015 were being headed by women as CEOs, Saeed said. “Around 87 percent listed companies have women directors on board. Secured Transaction Registry have provided financial facilities to 2,364 businesses owned by women and nearly 72 percent of borrowers in non-banking microfinance companies are female,” he informed.