Stocks inch up on inflow hopes

Stocks closed in green on Monday as expectations of resumption of stalled IMF programme and rollover of loan from Chinese bank triggered a bullish rally in the market.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)'s benchmark KSE-100 index ended the day at 41434 points, up by 97 points after recording an intraday high of 461 points. Analysts attributed the buying spree to likely positive developments on the economic front, especially external financing side.

Ahsan Mehanti observed that stocks showed bullish activity on strong rupee recovery ahead of International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff level agreement expected in the current week.

"Speculations over likely restructuring over debt repayments after resumption of IMF program linked to finance minister assurance over $1.3 billion rollover receipts from Chinese’s ICBC, Saudi deposits of $2 billion, $950 million loan from WB and AIIB played a catalyst role in positive close," he noted.

Arif Habib Limited, in a post trading note, observed that a positive session was witnessed at the PSX at the start of business week. The market started rising shortly after the opening bell rung owing to expectations of reaching a staff-level agreement with the IMF in the current week as the market reached an intraday high of 460.71 points.

Investors gained much confidence after the Pak rupee gained strength against the US dollar. Investor participation remained active throughout the day as healthy volumes were observed across the board.

Sectors contributing to the performance include miscellaneous (+61.5pts), cement (+37.4pts), E&P’s (+35.6pts), technology and communication (+31.6pts), and pharmaceuticals (+9.4pts). Volumes increased from 194.8 million shares to 221.6 million shares.

The average traded value decreased by 6.5 percent to $26.1 million as against $27.9 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes were WTL, TELE, TPLP, OGDC, and PPL.

Darson Securities in its research report said local equity bourse indexes remained steadfast and extended previous session's gain as benchmark KSE -100 Index expanded 97.33 points to end the session at 41,434.33 levels.

The KSE 100-share Index opened positive, mounting 460.71 points to touch an intra-day high at 41,797.71 levels in the consequence of all the formalities with the industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) completed and $1.3 billion repaid to them are now being rolled over to Pakistan, the rupee continued to recover in the interbank market, and expectations of a deal with the IMF.

Afterward a profit-taking spree witnessed in the market and equities adopted a profit taking trend for the rest of the session, owing to an Islamabad district and session court upheld non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The KSE-All Share trading activity ascended as compared to the last trading session as the ready market volume stood at 221 million shares, as compared to the last trading session of 194 million shares. Whist, WTL contributed most of the volume followed by TELE.