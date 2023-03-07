PBF proposes to prioritise industrialisation, privatise SOEs

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has proposed a 25-point economic manifesto to the government, urging prioritised industrialisation in the country along with privatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

All stakeholders, including politicians, judiciary, bureaucracy, and the establishment should reach a charter of the economy to bring the country out of the worst-ever financial crisis and mismanagement, the forum demanded.

“The government should give first priority to industrialisation and push the real estate sector to third priority as an investment in industrialisation ensures the generation of revenue for the government, employment for youth, and profitability for the businessmen, creating a win-win situation for all in the country,” the manifesto highlighted.

PBF Lahore president Muhamamd Ejaz Tanveer was of the view that the government should make efforts to increase falling exports and acknowledge taxpaying businesses. “The manifesto asks for reserving a 20 percent quota for businessmen in the national, provincial, and district policies to have a say in the business circles in the policy-making,” he said.

Appointment of the FPCCI president as a member of the federal cabinet for devising effective business policies was also part of the proposed points, Tanveer added. The manifesto called for privatisation of national corporations, including Pakistan International Airlines, Railways, Steel Mills, and government owned powerhouses to cut short billions of rupees spent every year to fund the deficit of the big organisations.

The introduction of single-digit sales tax and provision of industrial loans at zero rates were also part of the demands made by the forum. It also suggested industry-academia linkages through new curriculum and making entrepreneurship education a must in madrassas and schools, demanding establishment of fast-track business courts to resolve business disputes and provision of plots in industrial estates on an easy installment of ten years. PBF also called for digital policies by the Federal Board of Revenue and steps to discourage smuggling, along with 25 percent quota for exporters and the business community in national awards.

PBF president further called for introduction of reforms in the agricultural sector and imposing income tax on persons who have more than 50 acres of land while exempting such orchards and vegetable farms from it, those using modern farming techniques and technologies. He also asked for extending zero-rated loans to fruit and vegetable cold storage chains.

Besides that, Tanveer demanded an industry status for IT, agricultural, and meat exporting sectors. He also voiced abolishing 5000 and 1000-denomination currency notes and prize bonds to divert money to businesses and discourage corruption.