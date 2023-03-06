Awareness stressed to prepare students for SLO system

PARACHINAR: Speakers at a workshop have stressed the need for raising awareness regarding paper preparation and examinations based on students’ learning outcomes.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Kohat, had organised the workshop where the paper preparation and examinations based on students’ learning outcomes were thoroughly discussed.

Speaking at the workshop held at the Governor Cottage Parachinar, Kohat BISE Chairperson Samina Altaf, Abbottabad BISE Chairman Muhammad Shafiq Awan, Director General Commerce Ghazanfar Ali, Assistant Commissioner Ameer Nawaz and Tehsil Chairman Agha Muzzamil Hussain said that it was important to raise awareness about the students’ learning outcomes so they could be full prepared for the upcoming examinations.

They added that the upcoming examinations this year will be 50 percent students’ learning outcomes (SLO)-based while a complete grading system is being introduced in the examinations from 2024.

They said that the grading system in detail and SLO system would help the students in achieving higher marks if they understood the system and implemented it in letter and spirit.

The series of malpractices, they believed, would end and the examinations would be ensured in a clear and transparent manner and the rota system would also be abolished.

The heads of the education boards said that the eight education boards in the province had approved the grading system for the better future of the students.

Heads of public and private educational institutions and senior teachers from different areas of Kurram district participated in the workshop.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram Ameer Nawaz presented the shields on behalf of district administration to the chairpersons of Kohat and Abbottabad boards.