Ahmed Baig wins Rumanza Open Golf

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig kept his consistency intact to return as the winner of the 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship on Sunday at the Rumanza Golf Course, Multan.

Ahmed birdied holes 2, 5 and 9, had pars on holes 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8 and lost a stroke on the par 3, 4th hole.

His scores for the four rounds were 70, 67, 70 and 73 and a championship total of 280, eight under par.

He plans to make his presence felt in the Asian Development Tour where he will be contesting in three championship events this month and in April.

Other golf champions who played with a resolve and firmness of purpose were Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club, Muhammad Shahzad of Lahore Garrison and Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi.

Minhaj earned the honor of ending up as the runner up in Professionals Category with score of 287, one under par.

Muhammad Munir and Muhammad Shahzad were bracketed at the third position. Their score was a total aggregate of 289, one over par. They were followed by Muhammad Naeem (Peshawar) at 5th position, Muhammad Ashfaq (Airmen) at sixth position, Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) at seventh position, Ashiq Hussain (Multan) at eighth position, Syed Raza Ali (Rumanza) at ninth position and Abdul Zahoor (Multan) at tenth.