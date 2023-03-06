Army stuns defending champions WAPDA

KARACHI: Army stunned defending champions WAPDA to win Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Sunday.

In men’s final, Army beat WAPDA 2-1 as Farhan Mehboob lost to Hamza Khan 9-11, 4-11, 6-11 and Noor Zaman lost to Ashab Irfan 3-11, 2-11, 7-11 while Nasir Iqbal beat Sadam Ul Haq 11-1, 11-8, 11-5. KP took third position, Punjab secured fourth, Balochistan won fifth place and sixth position went to Navy while Sindh got seventh position.