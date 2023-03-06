Athletes Commission holds workshop

KARACHI: The Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in collaboration with POA and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) organised an educational workshop for athletes on March 4.
Athletes from across Pakistan and from archery, badminton, boxing, gymnastics, handball, kabaddi, rugby, sailing, weightlifting, wrestling, winter sports and wushu participated in the workshop. Maj (retd) Dr Lubna Sibtain delivered a lecture on Doping Control. Dr Syed Asad Abbas Shah (Member OCA Medical Committee) delivered a lecture on prevention from injuries in sports. Zia ud Din Khan Burki delivered a lecture on sports psychology.
Atif Shafiq (PhD scholar and lecturer GCU Lahore) delivered a lecture on manipulation in sports and Hamdan Nazir (President Pakistan Rowing Federation) delivered a lecture on the awareness of and protection against abuse and harassment in sports.
