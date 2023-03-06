Saadi preparing for international events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seasoned karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas plans to feature in a handful of international events in coming months which he says will enable him to judge where he stands before pushing hard for the 19th Asian Games.

“Yes I have planned to feature in a few international events in the next few months which will help me know where I stand and then I will push hard for the 19th Asian Games which is my prime target,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Canada.

“I will feature in the Karate 1-Series A which will be held in Vancouver from April 14-16. I have reserved ticket and inshaAllah will leave for that event on April 12,” Saadi said.

“Then I will flex my muscles in the Montreal Open and Toronto Open which will be held in June. And this will exactly help me to know where I stand,” he said.

Saadi revealed that he developed a knee injury a few days ago, adding he is now passing through rehab and hopefully will overcome this issue soon.

“Yes I will inshaAllah recover soon. I am doing my rehab. I have not left training but I am not putting pressure on the area and hopefully will achieve top fitness before the April event,” Saadi said.

He said that the Asian Games definitely is his prime target. “Yes it’s the main target and I have started training for it,” he was quick to add. The former US Open champion and two-time Commonwealth Championship winner is training in Canada these days. He is associated with Academie De Karate Montreal where besides preparing for the coming international events he trains youngsters of the club.

Saadi’s medals-filled basket is missing Asian Games medal. In the 2018, Indonesia Asian Games he was unlucky to go down in his bronze medal fight against a fighter from Jordan Bash Al Najjar in a controversial way in the -75 kilogramme fight.

Saadi said that he also plans to come to Pakistan for the National Games. “Definitely I will come for the National Games if they are held. Although the situation of Pakistan is not good I hope National Games will be held in time and I will be there inshaAllah,” Saadi said.

“But I don’t know when camps will be held for it,” he was quick to add. Saadi will represent WAPDA in the National Games which will be hosted by Balochistan in Quetta from May 15 to 23.

He said that he is now settled well in Canada and hopefully it will help him prepare also for future events. Before moving to Canada, Saadi used to reside in the UAE, which was his second home where he worked for a club and also kept training for national duty.

He also featured in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers while using the UAE as his training destination. He did a fine job and had come very close to earning Olympics seat.

Pakistan Karate Federation has already sent entries for the Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.