United edge Gladiators to reach playoffs

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United achieved a close two-wicket win against hapless Quetta Gladiators to progress to the play-offs of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 following at the Pindi Stadium here on Sunday.

United chased down 180 runs victory target in the last over with Faheem Ashraf (39 not out) striking three consecutive fours off Odean Smith. Quetta recovered from a shaky start to post 179 for 6. United reached 183 for 8 with three balls to spare. Requiring nine off the last over, Faheem settled the issue on the first three balls.

The 58 runs stand for the seventh wicket between Faheem and Azam Khan (35) yet again kept United in the chase.

Azam (35) cracked some power-packed strokes during his 25-ball stay at the wicket. His two sixes came at the right time, helping the United reduce the run rate to less than ten runs per over. Azam, however, departed again without finishing the match. Hassan Ali was next to go as Umaid Asif (3-37) picked two in one over to reduce United to 171-9 in 19 overs.

Islamabad raced to fifty in just the fourth over as Collin Munro mustered 18 runs off the very first of Umaid Asif’s overs. Naveen ul Haq’s introduction, however, saw the end of his partner Alex Hales’ (12) stay at the wicket. Najibullah Zadran took a sharp catch at mid-wicket to send Hales back to the pavilion.

Munro reached his fifty off just 24 balls, hitting Iftikhar for his third six. Shadab Khan (8), who announced his arrival at the crease with a six, soon lost his wicket and so did Munro minutes later as Islamabad United were reduced to 96 for 4.

It took Islamabad United less than nine overs to reach their hundred.

Earlier, Umar Akmal’s (43 not out) bat unleashed a flurry of runs at the fag-end of Quetta Gladiators' innings. The power-hitter struck five sixes and two fours during his 14-ball unbeaten knock to see Quetta raise 60 runs in less than four overs to reach 179 for 6 -- a big score after they had lost the first four wickets for just 17 runs in first 5.3 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz (52) and Najibullah Zadran (59) set a solid platform for Umar to showcase his striking power. Both put on 104 runs for the fifth wicket.

Zadran raised his fifty with two sixes and five fours. Minutes later Nawaz also reached fifty courtesy. He hit six fours. After reaching the half-century, the return of Fazalhaq Farooqui saw the end of his 44-ball knock. Farooqui, who conceded 18 runs in his fourth due to some exceptional power-hitting by Umar Akmal, finished with the figures of 3 for 25.

It was the worst possible start for Quetta Gladiators after being put into bat first. Man of the Match Fazalhaq Farooqui dismissed both Quetta Gladiators openers within his first two overs. Will Smeed (0), and Yasir Khan (5) made early exits and when Mubasir Khan took a brilliant catch at deep square leg to remove skipper Sarfaraz Amhad (3) off Faheem Ashraf, Gladiators were reduced to 12 for 3. Iftikhar Ahmad (2) failed yet again, leaving Gladiators at 17 for 4.

Umar Akmal and Najeebullah Zadran were drafted into the team by Quetta Gladiators. Rassie van der Dussan paved the way for Afghanistan's Raehmanullah Gurbaz for Islamabad United.

Score Board

Islamabad United won the match

Quetta Gladiators Innings:

Yasir c Shadab b Fazalhaq 5

Smeed lbw b Fazalhaq 0

Ahmed (c)†c Mubasir b Faheem 3

Nawaz c Mubasir b Fazalhaq 52

Iftikhar c Shadab b Faheem 2

Zadran b Rumman 59

Akmal not out 43

Smith not out 4

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, w 6) 11

Total:20 Ov 179/6

Did not bat: Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-8, 3-12, 4-17, 5-121, 6-154

Bowling: Fazalhaq 4-0-25-3, Raees

4-0-29-1, Ashraf

3-0-29-2, Mubasir 2-0-23-0

Ali 4-0-36-0, Shadab 3-0-32-0Islamabad United Innings:

Gurbaz lbw b Naseem 0

Hales c Zadran b Naveen 12

Munro c Naseem b Nawaz 63

Shadab (c) c Yasir b Iftikhar 8

Mubasir c Iftikhar b Umaid 5

Azam †c Yasir b Umaid 35

Ali b Nawaz 6

Ashraf not out 39

Ali c Smith b Umaid 1

Raees not out 0

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 8) 14

Total:19.3 Ov 183/8

Did not bat: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-52, 3-96, 4-96, 5-102, 6-111, 7-169, 8-171

Bowling: Naseem 4-0-28-1, Smith 2.3-0-40-0, Asif 4-0-37-3, Naveen 4-0-37-1, Iftikhar 1-0-19-1, Nawaz 4-0-17-2

Match result: United won by 2 wickets

Man of the match: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpire: Aleem, Rashid